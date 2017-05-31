Construction underway for new business park in Rossford

The groundbreaking has begun for a new business park that will bring jobs to the area.

The 87-acre Harmon Business Park had announced plans to build in Rossford back in January.

The project is now underway and is expected to bring around 300 jobs to the area.

The business park will be situated down the street from Bass Pro Shops off I-75 and the Ohio Turnpike.

NAI Harmon leaders believe that it’s the perfect place for businesses to open up shop.

