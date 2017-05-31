Woman in court for seriously harming daughter in car crash

A woman accused of seriously harming her daughter as a result of a car crash will be in sentenced in court Wednesday.

Courtney Reasor and her daughter were rushed to the hospital after Reasor lost control of the car and crashed in July.

Reasor's daughter was pinned beneath the car.

Reasor took a plea deal earlier this month.

She is being charged with aggravated vehicular assault.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.