TFRD quickly douses house fire

Crews were on the scene of a house fire that occurred Wednesday.

The fire started at the home at 2422 Rosedale Avenue in Toledo.

Crews said the fire started on the second floor of the home towards the back of the building.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

An investigator has been called to the scene.

