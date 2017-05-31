House passes bills aimed at protecting court personnel

Dry weather will be expected for most of this Memorial Day.More >>
Michigan officials are planning to expand options for pet lovers who may want to bring their favorite companions on camping trips.More >>
Ohioans have been crossing the border into Michigan to buy medical marijuana from Detroit-area dispensaries thanks to physician recommendations months ahead of cannabis becoming available in the state.More >>
The American Medical Association has listed Ohio as the top state when it comes to monitoring prescription drugs.More >>
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has six hatcheries where fish are reared to stock the state's waterways. The department is inviting the public to visit the facilities this summer.More >>
