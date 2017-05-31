Crews respond to fire near UT

Crews responded to a small fire at apartments near the University of Toledo early Wednesday morning.

The fire started in apartment number 310 of University Hills.

Crews believe a grill or possibly a cigarette or some other outside heat source started the fire.

There was no damage to the inside of the apartment but some damage was done to the balcony.

Residents were allowed back into their apartments before long expect for the man whose apartment caught fire.

