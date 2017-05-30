Whiteford Center Road to undergo construction causing detour

A main road out of Michigan is getting worked on starting Wednesday morning.

Drivers using Whiteford Center Road at the intersection of Sterns Road will have to find another route to West Toledo.

Monroe Road Commission said the detour is to follow signs on Secor Road.

The Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Supervisor of Whiteford Township Walt Ruhl said Whiteford Center road is heavily traveled by commuters but is terrible and needs the work.

"The condition of the road is to the point that its wanting help. The portion of section road to the state line is also in need of work but that will come later in the year,” said Ruhl.

The project could last a week long weather permitting. When crews are paving, they’ll likely be working from dawn until dusk.

