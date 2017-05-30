West Main Cross to remain closed in Findlay until Friday

A project in Findlay that has caused headaches for drivers all last week will be around for a little bit longer.

The construction project had West Main Cross street in Findlay closed all of last week, has been extended and will have the main road shut down for all of this week as well.

The work is the final phase of the curb replacement that has been creeping down West Main cross all Spring.

The original end date for the closure from Western to Glessner Avenue was supposed to be last Friday the 26th, however crews are still busy tearing up the old curbs and the gaping trenches mean no traffic can easily get from downtown to I-75.

But residents and business owners, like Denny Putnam realize the short term headache of a detour and loud construction will be worth it in the end.

"It's always better after it's over with, it's always beautifying. You know, it's just like getting a haircut, it's not fun but when you do it after it's over with you're good to go." said Putnam.

The city has said West Main Cross should be back op by the end of the week.

