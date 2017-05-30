Toledo public pools are getting cleaned up for summer

Even though the weather is heating up, water lovers without their own pool are going to have to wait a little while to take a swim.

All six of Toledo’s public pools won’t be opened up until June 24.

City crews are power washing the pools and cleaning up any debris around them.

City leaders said that they are still working on figuring out details for future summer activities.

