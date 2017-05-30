Toledo public pools are getting cleaned up for summer

Dry weather will be expected for most of this Memorial Day.More >>
Michigan officials are planning to expand options for pet lovers who may want to bring their favorite companions on camping trips.More >>
Ohioans have been crossing the border into Michigan to buy medical marijuana from Detroit-area dispensaries thanks to physician recommendations months ahead of cannabis becoming available in the state.More >>
The American Medical Association has listed Ohio as the top state when it comes to monitoring prescription drugs.More >>
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has six hatcheries where fish are reared to stock the state's waterways. The department is inviting the public to visit the facilities this summer.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A main road out of Michigan is getting worked on starting Wednesday morning. Drivers using Whiteford Center Road at the intersection of Sterns Road will have to find another route to West Toledo.More >>
Danette Salazar is a happy mother with a four-month-old baby girl.
You wouldn't guess that just a year ago, she was homeless at four months pregnant and hooked on heroin.More >>
After avoiding the topic at the last city council meeting, the Toledo City Council decided neither the council nor the mayor will receive raises from taxpayers.More >>
It will take roughly 20 years and cost about $90 million in the end, but local officials said they have made a big step in expanding a national
park.
Every year the Susan G. Komen foundation hosts their 5K Race for the Cure in Findlay and Toledo. The most important aspect of the race is about the people affected by breast cancer and their stories.More >>
