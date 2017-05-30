Money Talks News: Protecting your house while on vacation

Garbage piling up, holes in the ground and large rats are plaguing residents living next to vacant properties in central Toledo.

Garbage piling up, holes in the ground and large rats are plaguing residents living next to vacant properties in central Toledo.

How much water does your family use and what does it cost you? An east Toledo woman says there is no way she owes what is on her bill and she turned to Call 11 For Action for help.

How much water does your family use and what does it cost you? An east Toledo woman says there is no way she owes what is on her bill and she turned to Call 11 For Action for help.

And after an internal board review, the city discovered the water did flow through her meter. But they don't know when or why it happened.

And after an internal board review, the city discovered the water did flow through her meter. But they don't know when or why it happened.

The FBI says 1.5 million burglaries happened in 2015. And with summer vacation just around the corner, there are steps to take to ensure you and your property are protected.

Have neighbors pick up your mail and your newspaper, have them turn the lights on and off periodically, and if they are having a guest over, have the guest use your driveway.

Make sure your lawn is mowed before you leave for vacation. If your lawn is unkept, it shows crooks that the house is unoccupied.

This should be obvious: If you leave a key under the doormat, you might as well leave the house unlocked. If you need a key hidden, hide it under a neighbor's doormat.

Make sure your trusted neighbor has a number to contact you in case of an emergency.

Don't go on social media telling the world where you are. You don't want the wrong eyes seeing that you are away. Instead, use your smartphones to keep an eye on your house. There are web cam apps available so you can see what is going on when you are not home.

For more information on preventing burglaries, head to the Money Talks News website and search "Keeping your home safe."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.