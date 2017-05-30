Cedar Point looking to donate $10,000 to LeBron James Family Foundation

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is using its six-story water slide, Point Plummet, to launch a fundraiser all summer long.

Cedar Point will donate 10 cents for every ride taken (up to 100,000 rides) on Point Plummet.

All proceeds will go to the LeBron James Family Foundation, that will help make a positive impact on children and young adults' lives through education and co-curricular educational initiatives.

“We are so grateful to have a partner like Cedar Point that understands and supports that mission and we appreciate every single rider that enjoys Point Plummet and supports our kids,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

The 100,00 Point Plummet ride will a family four-pack of 2018 Cedar Point Platinum Passes.

