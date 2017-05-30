American Red Cross in need of blood donations during summer months

School is out for many students in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

This summer you may have vacation plans with the family that take you out of your routine. The change in schedules leads to trouble at the blood bank area blood banks.

"It's good to know we're saving lives and making a difference," said Ann Garey who has given blood regularly since she first donated at a drive at her high school. She is now a med-tech and sees the need first-hand every day.

"There are so many people out there with a need. There are people who come into the hospital and they're in a car crash or they've just delivered and they're now bleeding. They need blood," Garey said.

One blood donation can save up to three lives. The America Red Cross says it needs you to step up to the plate.

"With schools being out, we lose a lot of our first-time donors. So we're pleading with first-time donors to come out," said Collection Team Supervisor for the American Red Cross, Lynnette Hartman.

About 41 percent fewer donors in Ohio came out to give last summer than during the rest of the year. Unfortunately, blood has a shelf life and the need for donations doesn't stop during the summer.

It takes about an hour total to donate. You have to read some information and answer questions about your health before you roll up your sleeve. Garey says there's nothing to be scared of when you donate.

"They make it really, really simple," Garey said. "They'll let you know right away when they put the needle in. I don't look. Right away, they tell you 'Gentle squeezes,' and I did it in 13 minutes."

The best part is after your donation, you get to snack on some cookies.

Here is a list of all the blood drives going on through the summer:

Northwest Ohio

Maumee

6/12/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Assembly of God, 1360 Conant St. 6/12/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Maumee - Bowling Green Elks Lodge, 137 W. Wayne

Monclova

6/15/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Monclova Primary School, 8035 Monclova Road

Oregon

5/30/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maumee Bay Resort, 1750 Park Road 6/12/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Charles Hospital, 2600 Navarre Avenue

Sylvania

6/4/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sylvania Veterinary Hospital, 4801 Holland Sylvania 6/7/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., ProMedica Flower Hospital, 5200 Harroun Rd

Toledo

5/30/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 5/31/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/1/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/2/2017: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/2/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Country Club Apartments, 1130 Pine Valley Lane 6/3/2017: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/5/2017: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/6/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/7/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5212 Hill Ave 6/7/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/8/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/9/2017: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/10/2017: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/12/2017: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/13/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., St. Clement's Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Road 6/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Avenue 6/14/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 6/15/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

Waterville

6/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Rd.

Whitehouse

6/1/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Community of Christ Lutheran Church, 6517 Finzel

Southeast Michigan

Ida

6/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1920 Lewis Avenue

Monroe

5/31/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe VFW Post #1138, 400 Jones Avenue 6/8/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Holy Ghost Lutheran, 3589 Heiss 6/15/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monroe Church of the Nazarene, 3401 S. Custer (M-50)

Petersburg

6/15/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summerfield - Petersburg Library, 60 East Center Street

Temperance

6/8/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bedford Alliance Church, 8645 Jackman Rd.

