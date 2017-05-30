Susan G. Komen Foundations announces 2017 honorees

Every year the Susan G. Komen foundation hosts their 5K Race for the Cure in Findlay and Toledo.

The goal of the race is to help reduce the number of breast cancer deaths and to spread awareness about the disease. The most important aspect of the race however is about the people affected by breast cancer and their stories.

Each year the Findlay race and the Toledo race are dedicated to two people picked by the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Tuesday afternoon, the Komen foundation announced the honorees for the 2017 Race for the cure.

In Findlay, Sue Boyce was named the "In Celebration of" honoree and Beverly Schroeder was named the "In Memory of" honoree. ‘"In Celebration of" honorees are survivors of breast cancer while "In Memory of" honorees are recognized for their fight against the illness and have passed away.

For Toledo, Kim Barber was picked as the "In Celebration of" honoree. Sharon (Shari) Thees was named the “In Memory of" honoree.

This year’s races will take place on September 23 in Findlay and September 24 in Toledo. Each honoree along with their family will be recognized before the race begins.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.