Perrysburg PD searching for couple trafficking drugs

Seneca County Drug Task Force arrested two men for selling drugs on Wednesday.

Large amounts of money, drugs found in search of Seneca County home

Shots were fired at a central Toledo home Sunday night.

Nearly two dozen new Toledo police officers graduated Friday morning. After weeks of rigorous training and passing a final state test earlier this week, an entire class of cadets will be on Toledo streets with training officers.

Toledo Police cadet graduation is family affair for chief

Your trip through west Toledo is going to be a little bit more complicated for the next 3 months.

Construction on the Monroe Street bridge has officially begun

Perrysburg police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a couple involved in heroin trafficking.

Richard Frank, 53, and Amanda Heath, 32, are wanted on several drug indictments in Wood County.

They are responsible for several overdose incidents in the Wood County area.

The investigation of the couple goes back to 2016.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the couple should call Wood County Crimestoppers at 419-352-0077.

