Perrysburg PD searching for couple trafficking drugs

Richard Frank and Amanda Heath
Perrysburg police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a couple involved in heroin trafficking. 

Richard Frank, 53, and Amanda Heath, 32, are wanted on several drug indictments in Wood County.

They are responsible for several overdose incidents in the Wood County area. 

The investigation of the couple goes back to 2016.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the couple should call Wood County Crimestoppers at 419-352-0077.

