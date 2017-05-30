Couple accused of trafficking drugs arrested by US Marshals

Nearly two dozen new Toledo police officers graduated Friday morning. After weeks of rigorous training and passing a final state test earlier this week, an entire class of cadets will be on Toledo streets with training officers.

Nearly two dozen new Toledo police officers graduated Friday morning. After weeks of rigorous training and passing a final state test earlier this week, an entire class of cadets will be on Toledo streets with training officers.

Your trip through west Toledo is going to be a little bit more complicated for the next 3 months.

Your trip through west Toledo is going to be a little bit more complicated for the next 3 months.

The US Marshals arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs in the Perrysburg Township area.

The US Marshals arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs in the Perrysburg Township area.

The US Marshals arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs in the Perrysburg Township area.

Police say 53-year-old Richard Frank of Toledo and 32-year-old Amanda Heath of Lake Township are known to have dealt heroin and fentanyl for at least two and a half years.

Frank and Heath were both arrested in north Toledo and are currently being housed at the Lucas County Jail.

They were indicted by a Wood County grand jury last week. They will soon be transferred to the Wood County Jail to face those charges.

After being investigated for a connection to an overdose case, detectives found connections to multiple overdoses in Perrysburg township and one in Walbridge.

"The dealer that he was associated with was targeting this area because it was target rich," said Sergeant Todd Curtis. "We have a lot of, unfortunately, users in the area. They were targeting the suburbs and he planted those individuals in that hotel strategically to cater to the users in our area."

Police connected the two to a larger heroin and fentanyl ring in the area.

Frank will be in court June 8.

He is being charged with trafficking drugs, drug abuse, drug use and tampering with evidence.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.