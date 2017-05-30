Perrysburg hosting meeting to discuss resurfacing project

The city of Perrysburg is looking to resurface a large portion of the area in June with the weather permitting.

The streets listed below is the general area where work will take place.

Ashington drive

Blackhorse court

Candyce court

Carol drive

Heathermoor lane

Loyer lane

Whitehall drive

Whitehorse court

Traffic will still be maintained during construction but drivers should prepare for some delays.

Before the resurfacing project begins, the city wants to hear from the community to answer questions such as the cost of the project and how long it will last.

There will be an open house in the City Council Chambers at the Perrysburg Municipal Building Tuesday night starting at 4 p.m.

