Toledo Zoo to host annual black tie event

It’s that time of year again for the Toledo Zoo to host its annual black tie and tennis shoes event. The PNC ZOOtoDO Fundraiser is set to happen Friday, June 16.

The glitz and glam gathering is one of the area’s most premier social events and is the Zoo’s largest fundraiser. ZOOtoDO features more than 50 restaurants and caterers and attracts nearly 2,000 guests.

Guests will be greeted at 6 p.m. with complimentary champagne and are encouraged to take part in the many forms of entertainment being provided. Guests can enjoy tasting gourmet food samples and trying out the multiple service cash bars. Live music on multiple stages will also be provided so that guests may dance the night away until midnight.

The event is for anyone 21 or over and IDs are required.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to funding many of the Zoo’s community and educational programs as well as for the exceptional care and exhibits for the animals.

Tickets are $150 per person and must be purchased in advanced here.

