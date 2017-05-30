Mayoral candidate Kapszukiewicz pledges to increase Toledo police force

For over a year, the Toledo Police Department’s staffing levels continue to drop as more officers retire.

Toledo Mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz held a press conference on Tuesday to outline a plan to improve those numbers.

The centerpiece of Kapszukiewicz’s public safety and policing plan is to hire an additional 40 police officers every year that he is mayor if elected.

This would balance out the retirements and add 60 officers to the force by the end of his four-year term.

“It is reckless and irresponsible for our police staffing levels to be so low when too many of our citizens lie in fear, and when our murder rate is on pace to be at an all-time high,” Kapszukiewicz said.

Kapszukiewicz’s plan would grow the size of the police force from 602 officers to 660 officers.

Kapszukiewicz said that is the minimum standard and is financially obtainable because there is enough money in the budget to make it happen.

“What I’m proposing is a reasonable plan. Something that is doable, that is obtainable, that is affordable, that can help us grow that force back to a level where we can get ahead of the curve,” Kapszukiewicz said.

He said the bottom line is to get bigger classes of recruits through the police academy.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.