Man threatens to burn family, kill Toledo police officers

A man who threatened to burn his family and kill police officers will be in court Wednesday.

Randy Keil poured gas on the home at 712 Bartley Place and said he was going to set it on fire.

Keil’s mother, brother, and sister were all inside the house.

When the police arrived to the home, Keil ran into the woods and hid from police.

He told police multiple times that he was going to shoot and kill them.

Keil said he was going to pull a gun out from his waistband and told officers to “be ready.”

After he was arrested, police discovered eleven marijuana plants growing in the basement of the home.

Keil faces a slew of charges including domestic violence, threatening to cause physical harm and recklessly resisting arrest.

