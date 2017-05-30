Alcohol, no helmet factors in serious motorcycle crash

The Sandusky Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

Gregory Joseph II, 30, of Zanesville was speeding northeast down Tiffin Avenue near Venice Street in a 2005 Honda motorcycle around 2:30 a.m.

Joseph approached a sharp turn where he lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road and hit a traffic sign and a mailbox.

Joseph was then ejected from the motorcycle.

He was transported to Firelands Hospital with serious injuries.

Joseph was not wearing a helmet and alcohol was a factor in the crash.

He was charged with reckless operation, OVI, and operating a motorcycle without an endorsement.

