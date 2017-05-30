Herron's Amish Furniture store expands, moves to Napoleon

Herron’s Amish Furniture is getting a bigger store and a different location.

Herron’s is moving from Okolona to Napoleon to a store more than double the size of their previous location on June 1.

The store, regarded for custom furniture and kitchens, will now have a section dedicated to quality sofas and recliners also made by the Amish.

The location will also feature an indoor and outdoor showcase of Amish-made backyard furniture and a mattress gallery.

Herron’s has been in business for more than 30 years, which means a major move like this wasn’t taken lightly.

“We thought about this for a long time. We sought advice and we prayed. We decided now was the right time to move for our business, our family and our colleagues at the store,” said Rob Herron, owner of Herron’s Amish Furniture.

The store will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

A ribbon cutting by Napoleon mayor Jason Maassel will debut the 2250 Scott Street store at 3:30.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.