Preventing kids from showing up in the emergency room is the idea behind a new trauma outreach education program.

Seneca County Drug Task Force arrested two men for selling drugs on Wednesday.

Large amounts of money, drugs found in search of Seneca County home

Nearly two dozen new Toledo police officers graduated Friday morning. After weeks of rigorous training and passing a final state test earlier this week, an entire class of cadets will be on Toledo streets with training officers.

Your trip through west Toledo is going to be a little bit more complicated for the next 3 months.

Construction on the Monroe Street bridge has officially begun

The Monroe Street bridge between Douglas and Secor Roads is now closed at the I-475 overpass.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, 18,000 cars and trucks use this bridge every day.

ODOT also said the bridge is nearing the end of its life cycle.

Crews are not building a new bridge, but instead working on replacing the bridge deck and the concrete median.

While the bridge is closed, drivers will still be able to get off on I-475 West to get onto Monroe Street.

However, be aware that there could be nighttime lane closures on I-475 under the bridge.

After construction is complete, the bridge will be back open but down to one lane in each direction for an additional 30 days.

