Man arrested for kidnapping girlfriend

A Henry County man is in jail after being accused of kidnapping his girlfriend.

The girlfriend of Joseph Burns said that Burn hit her and threatened to kill her.

She was able to send a text to a family member saying she needed help.

It was this text that eventually led to Burns’ arrest.

Burns is facing abduction charges.

