Man throws rocks at police officers outside Toledo strip club

A man accused of assaulting a police officer outside a strip club is in court Tuesday.

Richard Soto Jr. was throwing rocks while intoxicated at vehicles in the parking lot of Déjà Vu in South Toledo Sunday morning.

Soto Jr. then began throwing rocks at police officers.

Several vehicles were damaged including a broken window on a TPD cruiser.

Soto Jr. is charged with assaulting a police officer and vandalism.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.