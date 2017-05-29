New Perrysburg school a labor of love for owners

A new school is opening for infants through pre-kindergarten.

It's called Primrose, a school that has locations throughout Ohio, but this will be the first one in the Toledo-area.

For owners Sarah and Aaron Churchill, it's means something special.

“This is my school. My kids will go here so this is very personal to us,” Churchill said.

They found the school in Columbus after doing their research on early learning options and picked Primrose.

“It so far exceeded our expectations, so much so that we were thinking about moving back home, what were we going to do?" Churchill said. "And we decided to open up our own school. We are so excited to be opening for this school year.”

The educational approach is called "balanced learning," what Sarah calls a balance between purposeful play and nurturing guidance. The facility has several classrooms and even its own kitchen and chef to serve healthy meals and snacks.

While the school has structure and follow a routine, they start with play, which eases transitions for the preschoolers.

“When they go from one activity to the next, that's usually when they have the most anxiety," Churchill said. "So if they know what's coming, they're prepared and they're better learners. They don't even realize how much they're learning.”

Enrollment has started, the school opens in August. There will be an open house tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Follow this link to find more information on the school.

