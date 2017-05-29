Many reflect at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery during the holiday

Memorial Day can mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people. This year, at Toledo Memorial Park cemetery, everyone had one thing in common and that is to pay respect to those who served.

"A remembrance of those who gave their lives so that you and I can stand here and do what we are doing, to pay respect to pay respect to those young men and women who sacrificed so we may enjoy the life that we live today," said Richard Joseph, a visitor to the cemetery.

Every year, on Memorial Day, 90-year-old Richard Joseph brings flowers to his brother. It's been 73 years since Carl lost his life on D-Day.

"I am coming to pay respect to him and to all of us who gave their lives so that others may have the freedom that we enjoy in this country and too many times take for granted," said Joseph.

Everyone at the cemetery took away a reminder

"There is something bigger than myself, there is something bigger than all of us, and I myself in particular sometimes get wrapped up in my daily needs and my wants and to step back and say people put their lives on hold to serve their country," said Chris Roper, another visitor.

Some make it a tradition to visit every Memorial Day.

"We never know, we're in our 80's and we do this, try to do this, every year, and we just thank God that we had this year to come," said Phillys Bockert.

And others visit to set an example for the future generations.

"I've never been in the military, my children haven't, so I wanted to train them and help them to understand the importance of what others have done to serve us." said visitor Jeff Willcox.

