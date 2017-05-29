Middlegrounds Metropark offers variety of activities for summer

Anyone in the Toledo looking to pick up a new hobby won’t have to look farther than the Middlegrounds Metropark.

The downtown metropark is introducing several brand new attractions for the summer season as it hosts a variety of activities.

This Memorial Day, many rented kayaks took the challenge of navigating through the Maumee River.

"Unless you own a boat in Toledo there's not a really good way to explore the river. And boats are out of everyones price range, boats are expensive. This is $10 an hour, anyone can afford that and get out on the river," said Kenneth Durham with River Lures, Kayak and Bike Rental.

All summer long the kayak and electric bike rental will be available Thursday through Sunday as well as the new off the leash dog park that recently opened.