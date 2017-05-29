Mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz meets with west Toledo residents

While many spent Memorial Day holding barbecues and at memorial services, mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz spent the day going door-to-doot talking to neighbors about what they want for the city.

"What I heard time and time again was just a hunger for change," Kapszukiewicz said. "Toledoans just want something new out of their city government."

With his kids and dog with him, Kapszukiewicz spent time meeting with west Toledo residents, assuring them Toledo's best days are ahead.

"There is so much positive happening in the city of Toledo the downtown is coming back, the Metroparks are locating along the river," Kapszukiewicz said. "The one missing piece of the puzzle is city government, and Toledoans know that we can do better on our city government."

Residents brought up more police officers and street repairs to the candidate. Kapszukiewicz says the feedback he received was positive.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.