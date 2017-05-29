Families remember fallen heroes at Perrysburg Memorial Day service

Though Memorial Day was not officially established until the 20th century, a day for communities to remember their fallen heroes has been celebrated since the end of the American Civil War.

Monday, communities around the country continue to hold celebrations and memorials to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

In Perrysburg, residents gathered downtown to watch a parade and remember our fallen service members.

Families make it a point to start their Memorial day off here to not only give their children a sense of community, but to to help them understand the meaning of Memorial Day.

"Memorial Day is always important," said Jenny Pfleghaar. "And i always talk to my kids why we celebrate why there is a parade and a picnic and a day off."

From the fanfare of a parade to this solemn memorial service, those who attended both events say it is part of their annual tradition to make sure they remember what the day is truly about.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.