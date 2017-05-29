CrossFit gyms honors fallen heroes with special workout

Members of Glass City CrossFit joined other gyms across the country in participating in the Murph Challenge for Memorial Day.

"Some people think it's just a three day weekend but it's not,” said Austin Bly, Air National Guard. “It's really about those who gave their lives. It's a chance to honor. It's a hero workout of Lt. Michael Murphy. It's something we do every Memorial Day in the CrossFit Community"

"It's a mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats and another mile run," said Melissa Fernandez, co-owner Glass City Cross Fit.

All of their hard work is going to a good cause.

The money raised from the Murph Challenge goes to the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation, presented by Forged.

"They're actually sacrificing for our country,” Bly said. “So, everybody coming together showing their support means a lot."

The camaraderie here at the gym is something that Bly says he enjoys because it reminds him of all of those who are serving overseas.

