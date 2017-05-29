Car crash in Fulton County sends two young children to hospital

Two children are being treated for serious injuries after a car crash that happened on State Route 109 at Country Road K in Fulton County Monday afternoon.

Jasin Wise, 24, of Liberty Center, failed to yield his Ford car at the right of way from a stop sign and struck Jeffrey Jameson’s Honda Odyssey. Both cars went off the right side of the road and stopped in a field.

Jameson, 39 from Adrian, Michigan was traveling southbound with his four other family members. Jameson and his eight and nine-year-old children were uninjured in the crash. His wife Nichole, 39, suffered from minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. Jameson’s youngest children ages three and four however received serious injuries.

The three-year-old was transported to Fulton County Health Center. The four-year-old was taken by Life-Flight to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Alcohol is not a factor and no charges have been filed.

