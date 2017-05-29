Woodland Cemetery celebrates Memorial Day with help of volunteers

All around Toledo, people were finding ways to honor and remember those who so bravely fought for the country

Woodland Cemetery held a Memorial Day event for all fallen soldiers that ran smoothly and beautifully thanks to 100 and plus volunteers.

At the event a memorial wreath was presented to remember the sacrifices of the men and women of the U.S. armed services who gave their life for American citizens to enjoy and preserve their rights and freedoms.

"Memorial Day takes on different meanings for different folks but for those who have lost a loved one, Memorial Day is not just one day on the calendar or a three day weekend. Memorial Day for them is everyday," said Lieutenant Haraz N. Ghanbari.

Event goers also enjoyed the sounds of military music and watched veterans receive honor as well with a 21-gun salute.

"It was really amazing to have the birds chirping and the wind blowing here this morning because it really conveyed the sense that we are amongst those brave patriots right here at this beautiful cemetery in Toledo, Ohio," said Ghanbari.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.