Zia Cooke named finalist for USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team

The U.S. has seen a handful of great athletes come from Toledo, Ohio and there’s about to be one more added to the list.

After 133 hopefuls endured four days of trials at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, 18 finalists were announced for the 2017 USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team on Monday morning. Toledo’s very own Zia Cooke is one of them.

Cooke is only a sophomore yet a powerhouse for Rogers High School girls’ basketball team averaging 22 points a game for them last year. Heading into this past basketball season, she was already being recruited by big-name schools like UConn, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio State and Michigan State.

Cooke and the other finalist will stay in Colorado Springs for training as they wait for the 12-member roster to be announced.

“As with every trials in our country, it’s an extremely competitive process,” said Carol Callan, USA Basketball Women’s National Team director and chair of the selection committee. "We feel like we were able to find 18 athletes who are versatile, who have every position and type of player covered, that can push the ball, play in the half court and defend in many ways. We have 18 athletes that will make it difficult to get to 12 players, but we feel the team that will be selected will be successful in Argentina.”

The USA will compete in the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship from June 7 through June 11 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

