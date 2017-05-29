Paulding County continues to get pounded with damaging weather

Paulding County is continuing to get plagued with severe weather.

The villages of Oakwood and Melrose suffered flash flooding followed by isolated heavy rains Sunday evening.

According to the Paulding County Emergency Management, the rain produced over 4 inches of rain in a short period of time.

The Oakwood Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by over 60 firefighters and Paulding County residents to help fill sandbags and place them around homes in Oakwood.

The basements and some first floors of these homes had water in them.

A number of county and townships roads were and still remain closed into Monday.

The Red Cross is in Oakwood at the Oakwood Elementary School to assist families and businesses with clean up kits and any other help that is needed.

This marks the third time in ten days that Paulding County has been under the threat of severe weather.

For any information regarding road closures or flood assistance, contact the Paulding County Emergency Management Agency at 419-399-3500.

