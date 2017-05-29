Defiance police looking to identify an armed robbery suspect

The Defiance County Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Sunday night.

The suspect entered the Circle K at 117 North Clinton Street with a firearm.

He then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male standing at 5'3" and weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 419-784-5050 or email Sergeant Dave Richards at drichards@cityofdefiance.com.

