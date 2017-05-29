Defiance police identified robbery suspect

The Defiance County Police Department has identified the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Sunday night.

John Hall, 35, was arrested in Wauseon for the robbery of a Circle K in Defiance.

Hall entered the store at 117 North Clinton Street with a firearm.

He then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Hall was found by a trooper for the Ohio State Highway Patrol in medical distress.

Hall was transported to the Williams County Hospital to be treated and his now being held at CCNO.

He is being charged with aggravated robbery.

Hall will be in court on June 2.

