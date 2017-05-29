Safety tips for summer grillers

Warm weather has arrived, and so has the grilling season.

Since your grill skills have been sitting dormant all winter long, there are some safety measures you should keep in mind before serving up your first burger.

Using tongs and utensils while you’re grilling helps to avoid any cross contamination between foods, especially between raw and cooked meats.

You will also want to have several serving trays ready for that same reason.

The health department recommends that you have a probe or meat thermometer to make sure the meats are thoroughly cooked.

One of those thermometers will also make sure that your meat is hot enough to avoid e coli, which can cause serious health problems.

The temperature your meat should be is 155 degrees.

After your food is cooked, they should not sit out for more than two hours.

That’s the case with fruits, vegetables and dairy as well as meat.

Washing fruits and vegetables from the outside including the peel with help you avoid e coli and other bacteria.

“There’s simple ways to keep everybody safe and healthy. Keep cold foods cold all the time and hot foods hot, make sure you’re cooking things in temperature. And make sure you don’t cross contaminate. Don’t mix the bloody juices and pieces of hamburger with other things,” said Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

If you can’t remember how long something has been sitting out, or if food looks or smells spoiled, your best and safest bet will be to just throw it out.

