How to avoid ticks this summer

It’s the unofficial start to the summer season, which means you’ll probably be spending more time outside.

You might think mosquitoes are your only problem when the weather gets warmer, but you could also come in contact with ticks.

Experts say that most people don’t realize when they have been bit by a tick.

Getting bit by a tick can eventually make you become sick.

Lyme disease is associated with ticks, and is dangerous because it can stay dormant for months to even a year before it’s detected.

If you discover a tick on you, your first reaction may be to get it off as fast as you can.

However, experts say there is a certain way that you need to remove a tick from your skin so as to avoid infection.

“Use a pair of tweezers or something, because the important part is to get down to the mouth part that’s in your body, squeeze on that part and pull it out,” said Dr. Ronald Wooten of UTMC. “Don’t twist it or anything like that, don’t grab the big part of the tick and squeeze because you’re just going to put their insides in your body and you’re much more likely to pass along an infection.”

After you remove the tick, you should go to the doctor immediately so you can be treated for any disease or infection you may have.

The best way to avoid ticks is to stay out of wooded areas and tall grass, and wear repellent with at least 20 percent DEET.

