BG Memorial Day parade honors those who fought, died for our cou - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BG Memorial Day parade honors those who fought, died for our country

(Source: City of Bowling Green Facebook) (Source: City of Bowling Green Facebook)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

The city of Bowling Green is holding its Memorial Day parade on Monday.

The parade route will start on Washington and North Main Street and end at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The parade starts at 10:30 with a short memorial program.

The parade will honor those who have fought and died for our country.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly