Local cities make the top 20 for safest places to live in Ohio

Out of all 50 states, Ohio is ranked 24 on the list of safest states.

But where are the safest places to live in Ohio?

According to a study conducted by SafeWise, you don't have to travel very far from Toledo to find some.

Bellevue, Sylvania Township, and Fostoria all took spots in the top 20 safest places to live in Ohio.

None of these places had been previously ranked.

The study based its findings on violent crime per 1,000 people and property crime per 1,000 people.

Visit here to check out the full study and see a list of cities that made the top 100.

Spoiler alert: Perrysburg Township and Tiffin are among more local places that cracked the top 100.

