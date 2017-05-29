Toledo police looking for robbery suspect

Toledo police are looking to identify a man who robbed a Toledo In & Out Mart on Sunday.

The suspect robbed the store on the 4800 block of North Summit Street.

It is unknown what he made off with or if it was an armed robbery.

Anyone with information should call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

We'll keep you updated with more information.

