Toledo police arrest robbery suspect

Toledo police have found the man they say robbed a Toledo In & Out Mart on Sunday.

Zachariah Trevino, 28, robbed at gunpoint the store on the 4800 block of North Summit Street.

Trevino is also accused of robbing a Subway restaurant and a Dollar General at gunpoint.

He took money out of the cash register at all three stores.

A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Trevino Tuesday.

Police arrested Trevino on Wednesday.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.