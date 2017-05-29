Man who threatened police arrested after 4-hour standoff

Memorial Day will be mostly dry with only an isolated rain chance early in the morning and late in the afternoon! Highs will be in the 70s again.More >>
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has six hatcheries where fish are reared to stock the state's waterways. The department is inviting the public to visit the facilities this summer.More >>
Authorities say a search for a missing Ohio 6-year-old boy ended when his body was found in a country club pool outside of Columbus.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich will join a delegation of state officials and business leaders for an economic development trip to Japan.More >>
Gov. Rick Snyder has appointed five board members to the state Medical Marijuana Licensing Board.More >>
