Police investigating deadly house fire

Police are investigating a deadly Fostoria house fire that killed one on Sunday.

A 49-year-old woman died after a fire in a home on East North Street.

Two family members arrived to the house to try and save the woman.

The family members brought her out of the house, but were injured in the process.

Their current conditions are unknown.

The woman later died at the hospital.

She was the only person in the house at the time of the fire.

Police are working to determine the cause of the fire.

