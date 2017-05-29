Police standoff with armed man ends after hours

Police were on the scene of an hours long standoff with an armed man early Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a person shooting off a gun at a home in Sylvania Township.

A man had barricaded himself in a home on Sylvania Avenue, forcing a closure between Kilburn and Mitchaw Roads.

The standoff ended around 3 a.m.

It is unclear why the man barricaded himself in the home.

No arrests were made.

