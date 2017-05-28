Upcoming tournaments entice top course superintendent to Inverness

The Inverness Club will host two major events in the next four years: the 2019 US Amateur and the 2021 Solheim Cup, and they're already preparing.

Just this spring, the club hired one of the very best in his profession to help guide the way.

John Zimmers is the new course superintendent.

He’s been at Oakmont in Pennsylvania for the last 18-years, running major championships at one of the top clubs in America.

Inverness luring him away for a fresh opportunity, to use golf terminology, was just like hitting an ace.

Since 1903, Inverness has hosted 12 major events, including the US Open, PGA Championship, Senior Open, US Amateur, and the NCAAs.

The world has watched Inverness on golf's biggest stage.

That history is what drew Zimmers to Toledo.

"The Solheim Cup caught my attention. It's exciting for the city, exciting for membership and gives us a chance to peak. I've been through the US Amateur, the Women's Open, two Men's Opens, now the Solheim Cup. It's pretty exciting,” said Zimmers.

Hiring Zimmers is just another part in the club’s goal to continuously improve.

"I think bringing Jeff Zimmers here is another step in our continuing improvement mode and making the club better and better. And we view this as an important step in the community of Toledo. He'll do wonders in enhancing this great asset here,” said Steve Mitchell, Inverness President.

Inverness has always had high standards, and their new course superintendent wouldn't have it any other way.

"Inverness is a historical place. Most people think grass is grass, but each green is kind of like my kids. The golf course is special to me. It's in my blood, it's a challenge. Each place you go and with everything slated to take place here, great things are gonna happen. I'm excited to be part of it,” said Zimmers.

