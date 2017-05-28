Re-enactors educate public on importance of 1813 Fort Meigs battle

There’s a saying that goes ‘Those who don’t remember history are doomed to repeat it.’

That’s why, this weekend, re-enactors were at Fort Meigs, the site of a turning point in the War of 1812.

It’s known as the first siege and took place May 5th, 1813.

It was here, that the British suffered their first setback in the Northeast campaign.

Re-enactors told the story, accompanied by crackling muskets and booming cannons.

A detachment of American troops stood against combined forces of British and Canadian soldiers and Indian warriors.

The future of the Northeast Territory was at stake.

“Their plan was to take it, go through the Mississippi, take New Orleans. It was a master plan, cut us right off. Our country would wither and die,” said re-enactor Bruce Bruegger about the British.

It was a bloody battle.

Six hundred American soldiers lost their lives.

But we won.

The British, Canadians and warriors retreated, leaving Americans with an historic victory.

“This was the last real defendable position to keep the British out of the whole Northeast. If we would have lost Fort Meigs you’d be speaking the King’s English,” said Mr. Bruegger.

Re-enactment activities continue Memorial Day at Fort Meigs.

There will be no battles staged, but at 2 p.m. there will be a wreath laying ceremony honoring all U.S. soldiers, including those who died at Fort Meigs.

