Monroe County Police seek help finding 14-year-old girl missing since Friday

A 14-year-old Monroe, MI girl is missing after getting into a van with an unknown person, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.

Sydney Rhea Keith, is 5’4”, 240 lbs., and has blue eyes and blonde hair with blue highlighted tips.

She was last seen on Friday night at 8 p.m. when she got into what is believed to be a tan Ford Windstar being driven by a heavyset white woman.

She was then seen in ATM footage from Toledo, after withdrawing $280 from the ATM.

Sydney was wearing a pink shirt with black pants and pink shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sydney was communicating with an unknown male on the Internet and it’s believed she was picked up to meet him.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911.

