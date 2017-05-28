Missing Monroe County teen found safe - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing Monroe County teen found safe

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Sydney Rhea Keith (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office) Sydney Rhea Keith (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

A 14-year-old Monroe, MI girl was found safe after getting into a van with an unknown person Friday night.

Sydney Rhea Keith was found west of Detroit on Sunday night.

She disappeared when she got into a van being driven by a heavyset white woman.

She was then seen in ATM footage from Toledo, after withdrawing $280 from the ATM.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Sydney was communicating with an unknown male on the Internet and it’s believed she was picked up to meet him.

The investigation is on-going.

