Copy-No public events at Ohio zoo where gorilla killed 1 year ago

CINCINNATI (AP) - No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting of an endangered gorilla.
The zoo's dangerous-animal response team concluded the life of a 3-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure last May 28 was in danger and killed 17-year-old Harambe (huh-RAHM'-bay). That led to global mourning, criticism and satires that made him a pop culture phenomenon.
Zoo officials are looking ahead to an expanded Gorilla World exhibit in June and also are working on the timetable for the public debut of a popular new animal.
Viewers have flocked to its website for updates on Fiona (fee-OH'-nuh), a hippo born prematurely at the zoo in January. Zoo officials say the strong positive response to Fiona has helped a healing process after Harambe's death.
Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com
