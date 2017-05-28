37th Walleye Festival to provide entertainment all weekend long

The 37th annual Walleye Festival is going on all weekend in Port Clinton at Waterworks Park.

Sunday morning there was a 5K Run/ Walk that benefits Ruth Ann’s House that started at 9 a.m.. Following that event was the Walleye Festival at 11 a.m.

The Walleye Festival features live concerts, Kids Fishing Derby, Grande Parade and more than 130 food vendors and more.

The Festival on Sunday is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well.

Before the Festival open on Monday, there will be a Memorial Day parade set to start at 10 a.m.

A full list of events can be found here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.